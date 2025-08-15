Open Menu

PM Reviews Flood Situation In The Country, Directs NDMA To Coordinate Relief Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday held an emergency meeting to review the flood situation in the country due to recent rains.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik briefed the Prime Minister on the damage caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in the upper parts of the country and about the rescue and relief operation.

The Prime Minister directed the NDMA to continue its cooperation with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide them with all possible support in the rescue and relief operation by utilizing all the available resources.

He directed the Chairman NDMA to enhance coordination with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for rescue and relief activities.

Tents, medicines, food items and other relief materials should be delivered to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government immediately, he said adding relief supplies should be sent through trucks on priority basis.

He ordered that people and tourists stranded in flood-affected areas should be immediately taken to safer places.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of rescue and relief operations along with an assessment of the damages.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister held a telephone conversation with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

He said NDMA has been directed to provide all possible assistance to the provincial government in rescue and relief operations.

"The Federal government will provide all possible assistance to the provincial government," he remarked

He told the chief minister that the federal government was sending medicines, tents and food items.

"Our sympathies are with the victims in this difficult time," he added.

