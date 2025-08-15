PM Reviews Flood Situation In The Country, Directs NDMA To Coordinate Relief Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday held an emergency meeting to review the flood situation in the country due to recent rains.
Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik briefed the Prime Minister on the damage caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in the upper parts of the country and about the rescue and relief operation.
The Prime Minister directed the NDMA to continue its cooperation with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide them with all possible support in the rescue and relief operation by utilizing all the available resources.
He directed the Chairman NDMA to enhance coordination with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for rescue and relief activities.
Tents, medicines, food items and other relief materials should be delivered to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government immediately, he said adding relief supplies should be sent through trucks on priority basis.
He ordered that people and tourists stranded in flood-affected areas should be immediately taken to safer places.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of rescue and relief operations along with an assessment of the damages.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister held a telephone conversation with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.
He said NDMA has been directed to provide all possible assistance to the provincial government in rescue and relief operations.
"The Federal government will provide all possible assistance to the provincial government," he remarked
He told the chief minister that the federal government was sending medicines, tents and food items.
"Our sympathies are with the victims in this difficult time," he added.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reviews flood situation in the country, directs NDMA to coordinate relief activities43 seconds ago
-
PDMA monitoring river situation round-the-clock: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Rs 96b funds approved for various projects in Lahore, other districts11 minutes ago
-
President condoles loss of lives in helicopter crash11 minutes ago
-
PM, Sindh CM call KP Governor, assure full support amid rain, cloudburst devastation11 minutes ago
-
India’s ruthless dictatorship marginalized minorities; President AJK41 minutes ago
-
Literary, Academic & Media Circles laud Civil Awards Conferred to Siddiqui, Qasmi & Tarar50 minutes ago
-
AJK PM reviews budget allocations of Kashmir Liberation cell50 minutes ago
-
Nation saddened by loss of lives in flood hit Malakand division: Ikhtiyar Wali51 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian delegation arrives to launch ‘Plant Fraternity Initiative'51 minutes ago
-
Establishment of law and order is top priority of govt: Minister Salman51 minutes ago
-
Independence Day event postponed in solidarity with KP, AJK flood victims51 minutes ago