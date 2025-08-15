Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM

PDMA issues fact sheet on monsoon flood situation in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has released a fact sheet on the ongoing monsoon flood situation, following the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the PDMA report issued on Friday, during the last 24 hours, 28 mm of rain was recorded in Murree, 22 mm in Rawalpindi, 13 mm in Narowal, and 11 mm each in Lahore and Sialkot. Due to monsoon rains expected until August 17, there is a risk of rising water levels in major rivers of Punjab.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said there is currently a low-level flood in the Indus River at Kalabagh, Tarbela, and Taunsa, and a medium-level flood at Chashma. The Chenab River at Khanki and Marala and the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala are experiencing low-level floods, while water flow in the Jhelum and Ravi rivers remains normal.

Tarbela Dam is 96% full, Mangla Dam is at 67% capacity, and Indian dams are reported to be up to 70% full.

The DG PDMA has directed all district administrations, rescue agencies, and relevant departments to stay on high alert, particularly during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He urged citizens to take precautionary measures, avoid bathing in drains, rivers, and canals, and ensure children’s safety during rains.

Since the start of the monsoon season, 164 people have lost their lives and 582 have been injured in rain-related incidents. A total of 216 houses have been damaged, and 121 livestock have perished. Financial assistance is being provided to the affected families as per the directives of the Chief Minister.

