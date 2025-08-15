PDMA Issues Flood Alert For Kalabagh, Chashma
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Friday issued a flood alert for Kalabagh and Chashma in the Indus River, warning of possible medium to high-level flooding due to expected monsoon rains from August 16 to 17.
Alerts have been issued to the commissioners of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions, as well as the deputy commissioners of Attock, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.
Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has directed commissioners, deputy commissioners, and WASA officials to remain on high alert. The warning has also been extended to the local government, agriculture, irrigation, health, forest, livestock, and transport departments.
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said all arrangements must be completed in advance. He directed that staff in emergency control rooms remain on alert, Rescue 1122 disaster response teams be kept on high readiness, and essential facilities such as food and clean drinking water be ensured in flood relief camps.
The public has been urged to follow precautionary measures, cooperate with authorities in case of emergency evacuation, and contact PDMA’s helpline 1129 during an emergency.
