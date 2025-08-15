DC Listens To Citizens’ Complaints
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir listened to the complaints and issues of the citizens under the “Open Door Policy” in the vision of public relief and people-friendly administration.
He reviewed the applications submitted by the citizens and issued instructions to the officers of the relevant departments present on the spot for immediate action.
The Deputy Commissioner said that public service is the priority of the district administration and under the “Open Door Policy” every citizen has the facility of direct approach with his office for their issues.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDMA issues fact sheet on monsoon flood situation in Punjab17 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic day as Black Day19 seconds ago
-
PDMA issues flood alert for Kalabagh, Chashma23 seconds ago
-
Death toll of floods, rains mounts to 146 in KP: PDMA25 seconds ago
-
AIOU extends date for admissions27 seconds ago
-
DC listens to citizens’ complaints28 seconds ago
-
President confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to CPO Hamdani for his outstanding services30 seconds ago
-
CM’s Japan visit a milestone for Punjab’s global cooperation: Azma Bokhari10 minutes ago
-
PM reviews flood situation in the country, directs NDMA to coordinate relief activities21 minutes ago
-
PDMA monitoring river situation round-the-clock: Minister30 minutes ago
-
Rs 96b funds approved for various projects in Lahore, other districts30 minutes ago
-
President condoles loss of lives in helicopter crash30 minutes ago