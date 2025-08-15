DC listens to citizens’ complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir listened to the complaints and issues of the citizens under the “Open Door Policy” in the vision of public relief and people-friendly administration.

He reviewed the applications submitted by the citizens and issued instructions to the officers of the relevant departments present on the spot for immediate action.

The Deputy Commissioner said that public service is the priority of the district administration and under the “Open Door Policy” every citizen has the facility of direct approach with his office for their issues.