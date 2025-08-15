Death toll of floods, rains mounts to 146 in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 146 people died during last 24 hours and several remained missing as flash floods due to cloudburst wreaked havoc in its northern districts on Friday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman told APP that the deceased includes 126 men, eight women and 12 children, with Buner witnessing the highest number of deaths ie 78.

He said police, district administration and Rescue 1122 expedited relief operations.

Relief goods were dispatched to the affected areas.

APP/fam