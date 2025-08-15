CM’s Japan Visit A Milestone For Punjab’s Global Cooperation: Azma Bokhari
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s historic and strategic visit to Japan marks a significant milestone in the province’s journey towards international development and cooperation.
In a statement issued on Friday, she noted that Maryam Nawaz is the first Chief Minister to actively engage with friendly nations to secure investment, explore technological collaboration, and establish partnerships in education, health, and other vital sectors for Punjab’s growth.
“Her vision is to build a self-reliant, prosperous, and progressive Punjab,” Azma Bokhari said, adding that the Japan visit will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also unlock new opportunities for joint ventures, scholarships, and technology transfer.
She reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to learning from global experiences and best practices to uplift the province. “Under Maryam Nawaz’s visionary leadership, Punjab is rising as an active, forward-looking region on the international stage,” she concluded.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s Japan visit a milestone for Punjab’s global cooperation: Azma Bokhari41 seconds ago
-
PM reviews flood situation in the country, directs NDMA to coordinate relief activities11 minutes ago
-
PDMA monitoring river situation round-the-clock: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Rs 96b funds approved for various projects in Lahore, other districts21 minutes ago
-
President condoles loss of lives in helicopter crash21 minutes ago
-
PM, Sindh CM call KP Governor, assure full support amid rain, cloudburst devastation21 minutes ago
-
India’s ruthless dictatorship marginalized minorities; President AJK51 minutes ago
-
Literary, Academic & Media Circles laud Civil Awards Conferred to Siddiqui, Qasmi & Tarar1 hour ago
-
AJK PM reviews budget allocations of Kashmir Liberation cell1 hour ago
-
Nation saddened by loss of lives in flood hit Malakand division: Ikhtiyar Wali1 hour ago
-
Ethiopian delegation arrives to launch ‘Plant Fraternity Initiative'1 hour ago
-
Establishment of law and order is top priority of govt: Minister Salman1 hour ago