CM’s Japan Visit A Milestone For Punjab’s Global Cooperation: Azma Bokhari

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s historic and strategic visit to Japan marks a significant milestone in the province’s journey towards international development and cooperation.

In a statement issued on Friday, she noted that Maryam Nawaz is the first Chief Minister to actively engage with friendly nations to secure investment, explore technological collaboration, and establish partnerships in education, health, and other vital sectors for Punjab’s growth.

“Her vision is to build a self-reliant, prosperous, and progressive Punjab,” Azma Bokhari said, adding that the Japan visit will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also unlock new opportunities for joint ventures, scholarships, and technology transfer.

She reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to learning from global experiences and best practices to uplift the province. “Under Maryam Nawaz’s visionary leadership, Punjab is rising as an active, forward-looking region on the international stage,” she concluded.

