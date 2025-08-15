Kashmiris Observe Indian Republic Day As Black Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of Line Of Control observed August 15, India's Independence Day as a black day.
A big protest rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday holding banners and placards besides waving black flags.
protesters raised slogans like "Kashmir that has been soaked with blood is our Kashmir", "Indian invaders, leave Jammu and Kashmir".
The rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, AJK Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Hurriyat Conference leaders Sheikh Abdul Matin, Nazir Ahmed Karnahi, People's Party leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Director Kashmir Cell Raja Sajjad Latif Khan, refugee leaders Ghulam Hassan Butt, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Irfan Butt, Usman Ali Hashim, Abdul Majeed Mir, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Imtiaz Aziz and others.
While addressing the Black Day rally, the speakers said that 15 August is not a day of joy for the Kashmiri people but a symbol of India’s occupation, oppression and breach of promise.
The Kashmiri people observe August 15 as a black day to remind the world that India has become the killer of Kashmiri people who resist for freedom.
The speakers said that Kashmiri people do not celebrate August 15 as a day of joy but as a protest against Indian illegal occupation.
They further said that the country that snatched away the freedom, statehood and rights from the Kashmiri people is celebrating India’s Independence Day.
They stated that India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.
The speakers said that after the military occupation of 1947, India draws conspiracies to keep the Kashmiris continuously enslaved by deploying million of soldiers.
They further said that thousands of Kashmiri youth, women and elders have been martyred in firing, torture and operations by the Indian army and forces.
The speakers said that innocent civilians have been martyred in fake encounters, and citizens are being detained for years without trial under black laws like the Public Safety Act.
Thousands of Kashmiri citizens, freedom-loving leaders and activists are being incarcerated in jails.
The Kunnan Poshpora rape case, and dozens of other gang rape incidents are part of the war crimes of Indian forces.
Speakers said that the Indian army is using sexual violence against women as a weapon of war in Kashmir.
The protesters said that even today thousands of Kashmiri youth are missing in occupied Kashmir, of whom there is no trace.
"More than 7 thousand mass graves have been discovered in occupied Kashmir in which unidentified Kashmiri citizens are buried", they added.
The Indian government revoked the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and conspiracies are being made to eliminate the Muslim majority identity in occupied Kashmir by giving domicile to non-Kashmiris.
They said that it is a big deception and fraud for India, which has committed such major war crimes against humanity, to celebrate Independence Day.
They demanded the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir for peace in South Asia.
