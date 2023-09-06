AJK celebrated Defense Day with zeal and fervor

Like across the country, the Defense Day of Pakistan was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with renewal of the pledge to be prepared, every moment, to give all kinds of sacrifices for the defense of inch after inch of the country as and when required

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Like across the country, the Defense Day of Pakistan was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with renewal of the pledge to be prepared, every moment, to give all kinds of sacrifices for the defense of inch after inch of the country as and when required.

The day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques across Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement for liberation of the bleeding state of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian illegal and forced occupation.

Special ceremonies to observe the defense day of Pakistan were held in various parts of AJK including all the district headquarters of Mirpur, capital city of Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Hattiyan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher and Neelam valley to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war for giving the sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

Besides, speakers paid rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and Ghazis who responded to a crushing reply and rebuffed the enemy's attack on Pakistan � who (India) resorted to undeclared war against our motherland in the darkness of the night of this day in 1965.

In Mirpur, AJK's lake city of expatriates, a major ceremony to pay glorious tributes to the heroes of the history Indo-Pak war of 1965 was held under the auspices of National Events Organising Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Mirpur Ch. Yasir Riaz, Additional SSP Raja Azhar Iqbal, Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry, District Head PID Javeid Mallick, Prof. MIrza Arshad Jiraal, Prof. Engr. Waris Jiraal and the city elite, besides large number of people from all walks of life visited the graves of the martyrs of Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 in Mirpur city and its outskirt and prayed for the upholding of the status of the martyrs in heaven.

The ADC (G) Mirpur Ch. Yasir Riaz, Additional SSP Raja Azhar Iqbal, Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry, District Head PID Javeid Mallick, Prof. Mirza Arshad Jiraal, father of shaheed Lt. Col. Mirza Imran Arshad Jiraal and senior Pakistan Army officers placed the floral wreaths on the graves of the martyrs including the martyr of operation Zarb-e-Azb (Maalim Jabba Swat),- shaheed Lt. Col. Mirza Imran Arshad Jiraal, shaheed Naib Subedar Muneer Hussain and others at the local graveyards.

The simple but impressive ceremonies were largely attended by people belonging to all walks of the local civil society including journalists, retired and serving civil and military officials, lawyers, doctors and social and political activists.

Participants of the special 'duayaa' (prayer) meetings to mark the defense day, offered dua / fateha for the raising of the status of the martyrs of the 1965 war besides, other martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of inch-after-inch the country in the wars of 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargal fight with the chronic enemy India.

They also prayed for the security, stability, progress, prosperity and defense of the country and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom struggle for liberation of the occupied part of the State from the Indian subjugation.

Speakers underlined that the entire occupied valley of Jammu & Kashmir was today being banged with slogans of "Pakistan say Rishta Kiyaa � La e La Ha Illalah" and "We Want Freedom". They said that it was crystal clear that the continual supreme sacrifices of lives by valiant Kashmiris through their struggle for freedom was to reach their ultimate destination Pakistan.

Speakers said that September 6 was the day of renewal of the pledge by the entire nation to remain alert and vigilant to make the defense of the country in case of any threat from across the frontiers.

They vowed that people of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of LoC would make the defense of inch after inch of Pakistan in case of any of impending Indian aggression against the boundaries of the country from across the frontiers including the Line of Control in disputed Jammu & Kashmir state.

Addressing a gathering hosted to mark the defense day of Pakistan, held under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Free Media Association at JKFMA office at Sajid Plaza here Wednesday, speakers including the convener of the organization A. H Nizami, Senior Broadcaster Ali Akhter Saleem, Central Vice President JK Union of Journalists, Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan, senior Kashmiri journalist and academician Rao Atiq ul Amin Khan and others paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars.

Speaking on this occasion � the Chair Convener JKFMA A H Nizami called upon the world community to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive Indian posture in the region to avert rising threat of nuclear conflict in the region.

They also called for the performance of due role by UNO and the human rights and freedom-loving comity of nations to intervene to ensure early peaceful solution of the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir under UN resolutions to pave the way for restoration of peace in this strife-riddled part of South Asia.

People from various parts of AJK also visited the mausoleums of the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars at places close to their respective home stations including in Jhelum, Gujrat, Rawalpindi districts and offered fateha.