AJK Celebrates World Teachers Day With Solemnity And Reverence

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) : Oct 05 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Oct, 2023) Like across the globe, World Teachers Day was also observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday with the renewal of the pledge to continue upholding the due respect and honour of the teachers as much as possible keeping in view the most dignified and supreme status of the relation between student and the teacher as also enshrined by the teachings of islam.

Parents and students conveyed good wishes to the teachers coupled with the pray for the long lives of the teachers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this relation to commemorate the ‘Salam Teachers Day’ observed across the world Thursday.

Special meetings and rallies of both teachers and students were hosted under the auspices of various places in AJK including Mirpur to mark the day.

Addressing an impressive ceremony hosted at the local campus of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) School here on Thursday to mark World Teachers Day, Director Atique ul Amin Khan, Principal Mrs. Ayesha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Maria Attique and other seasoned academicians and students highlighted the superiority and importance of the relation between student and the teacher as also confided and determined in the teachings of Islam.

Speakers emphasized the need to maintain the high decorum of the relationship between teacher and student by showing maximum respect and honor for the teachers all the time.

The IIUI School teachers pinned crowns to their students to express love and affection with their students to mark the day. Students on this occasion prayed for the prosperity and good luck of their teachers besides for their good health and long life.

Speaking on this occasion Principal Mrs. Ayesha Imran Mirza advised the children to always respect the high decorum of teachers – since they are next to their parents in respect of honour and dignity.

The School children paid rich tributes to their teachers coupled with good wishes to the teachers of their children on this occasion to express solidarity and respect for the later.

Meanwhile, expressing her respectful feelings for her first Nursery class school teacher on the eve of the World Teachers Day, seasoned academician and IIUI Vice Principal Mrs. Maria Atiq Khan while marking World Teachers Day said “Teacher's Day gives the students to pay tributes to their teachers, who have not only been mentors but also their guide to life."

