Water supply, sewerage master plan for 14 districts of Punjab on the cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to formulate a water supply and sewerage master plan in 14 districts of the province, which will be completed within six months in collaboration with the Housing and Local Government Departments.

According to According to the Housing Department sources, on the instructions of Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal, a formal letter has been sent to the Project Director Local Government, in which the Managing Directors of WASA agencies of all districts have been appointed as focal persons.

The sources informed APP that a complete review of the existing water supply, sewerage and storm drain systems in all districts will be conducted, while the master plan will be prepared keeping in mind the current and future urban planning.

Along with this, instructions have also been given to create a modern planning framework in view of the climatic effects, formulate a phased financial plan, and pay special attention to the capacity and institutional strength of WASA agencies.

The sources further said, the newly formed WASA agencies are being gradually strengthened and planning and development planning are improving with the mutual cooperation of the relevant agencies.

These districts include DG Khan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, Okara, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Murree and Nankana Sahib.