Newly Set Up Latest Dialysis Center And Gym Start Functioning At Kotli-AJK DHQ Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for State, Health Services, Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Dialysis Center at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kotli with the prime focus of providing quality health cover to the kidney patients, official sources said.
"The center has been established through generous donations by the philanthropists," an official source told APP here Saturday.
The facility will provide advanced dialysis services to kidney patients in the region, significantly improving their treatment and care.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by donor Sardar Rehan Mustafa, Medical Superintendent Dr. Nasrullah Sadiq, District Health Officer Syed Shafqat Shah, Mayor Ch. Muhammad Taj, Councilor Tauheed Akbar Ch., doctors, hospital staff, and a large number of citizens.
After formally opening the “S.R. Mustafa Dialysis Center,” the minister toured various wards, met patients, and inquired about the quality of healthcare facilities being provided.
Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali commended donor Sardar Rehan Mustafa for his humanitarian services, calling such philanthropic contributions a beacon of inspiration for other affluent individuals.
He also praised the efforts of Medical Superintendent Dr. Nasrullah Sadiq and his team for successfully managing welfare-oriented projects at the hospital.
On the occasion, the minister also inaugurated a modern gymnasium at the DHQ Hospital, constructed with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO). He was briefed in detail about the facilities and equipment installed in the gym.
Earlier, speaking to the media, Dr. Abdali said that the government is spending billions annually to provide world-class healthcare facilities across Azad Kashmir. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the punctuality of doctors and medical staff, merit-based recruitment, and the availability of ambulance services and medical facilities in far-flung mountainous areas.
He further appreciated the cooperation of WHO and other international organizations in strengthening the health sector of Azad Kashmir, terming their partnership vital for bringing revolutionary improvements in healthcare delivery for the people of the region.
