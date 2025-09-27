LWMC making efforts to ensure cleaner, healthy environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is committed to making streets, homes and neighborhoods of the provincial capital waste-free besides ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.

According to the LWMC sources here on Saturday, the company has initiated a specialised cleaning operation encompassing scraping, washing, sprinkling and anti-dust measures along 40 major roads of Lahore.

In this connection scraping and washing activities on prominent roads such as Ferozepur Road, Hali Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Noor Jahan Road and Mall Road had been started.

Furthermore, LWMC sanitation squads were dedicated to anti-dust activities on key routes such as Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Pico Road, Allah Hoo Chowk, College Road, Bagrian Chowk, Kacha Jail Road, Madar e Millat Road, Multan Road, Thokar Chowk, MAO Chowk, Chauburji, and Azadi Chowk.

CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that the door-to-door waste collection process was part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of 'Suthra Punjab'.

He said that 10 rickshaws would be deployed in each Union Council for waste collection. He reaffirmed the organization's top priority, which was to provide Lahore's citizens with a clean and safe environment.

He urged citizens to take preventive measures against air pollution, including refraining from burning or disposing of garbage improperly and always using designated trash bins.