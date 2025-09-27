Open Menu

LWMC Making Efforts To Ensure Cleaner, Healthy Environment

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LWMC making efforts to ensure cleaner, healthy environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is committed to making streets, homes and neighborhoods of the provincial capital waste-free besides ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.

According to the LWMC sources here on Saturday, the company has initiated a specialised cleaning operation encompassing scraping, washing, sprinkling and anti-dust measures along 40 major roads of Lahore.

In this connection scraping and washing activities on prominent roads such as Ferozepur Road, Hali Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Noor Jahan Road and Mall Road had been started.

Furthermore, LWMC sanitation squads were dedicated to anti-dust activities on key routes such as Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Pico Road, Allah Hoo Chowk, College Road, Bagrian Chowk, Kacha Jail Road, Madar e Millat Road, Multan Road, Thokar Chowk, MAO Chowk, Chauburji, and Azadi Chowk.

CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that the door-to-door waste collection process was part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of 'Suthra Punjab'.

He said that 10 rickshaws would be deployed in each Union Council for waste collection. He reaffirmed the organization's top priority, which was to provide Lahore's citizens with a clean and safe environment.

He urged citizens to take preventive measures against air pollution, including refraining from burning or disposing of garbage improperly and always using designated trash bins.

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

2 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

2 hours ago
 Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

3 hours ago
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, me ..

Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, in ..

Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties

4 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

5 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for di ..

Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for digital economy

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan