ATC Cancelled Naeem Panjotha's Interim Bail

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi has cancelled the interim bail of PTI leader Naeem Panjotha, in two cases registered over the October 5, 2024 protests. Naeem Panjotha's bail was cancelled due to non-prosecution of the case.

According to the details, two cases have been registered against Naeem Panjotha at Saddar Hassan Abdal police station regarding the PTI's violent protests, in which he is accused of arson, vandalism, interference in state affairs and other charges. Naeem Panjotha had been on interim bail in these cases since March this year.

During the hearing on Saturday, the court cancelled the interim bail due to his repeated non-appearance.

