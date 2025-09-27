Hot, dry weather experienced in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Hot and dry weather prevailed in the city on Saturday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air was dominating most parts of the country, where mainly hot and dry weather is expected.

The highest temperature of the day, 41°C, was recorded in Nokundi, Bhakkar and Sibbi, while Lahore registered 36°C.