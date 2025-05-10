- Home
AJK President Lauds Valiant Defense Forces Of Pakistan For Smashing Response To Indian Aggression
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday paid rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for their smashing response to the Indian aggression.
Talking to a public representative delegation from the forward Samahni Valley of Bhimber District on Saturday, the president said that a surprise attack by the Pakistani army has not only destroyed India's key military installations but also dashed Modi's pride into the ground.
He reiterated that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand in solidarity with the Pak Army to fight against Indian fascism.
He condemned India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on the Line of Control, bombing civilian infrastructure, and killing innocent people.
He called on world human rights organizations and influential world governments to take notice of Indian state terrorism and play their due role tolp de-escalate and avoid full-scale war in the region.
Describing the unresolved Kashmir dispute as the root cause of tension between Pakistan and India, the president said that durable peace in South Asia hinges on a just and equitable solution to the longstanding dispute.
On this occasion, Chaudhry Razaq informed the president about the latest situation on the Line of Control in the Samahni sector.
