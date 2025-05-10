Open Menu

AJK President Lauds Valiant Defense Forces Of Pakistan For Smashing Response To Indian Aggression

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 10:40 PM

AJK President lauds valiant defense forces of Pakistan for smashing response to Indian aggression

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday paid rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for their smashing response to the Indian aggression.

Talking to a public representative delegation from the forward Samahni Valley of Bhimber District on Saturday, the president said that a surprise attack by the Pakistani army has not only destroyed India's key military installations but also dashed Modi's pride into the ground.

He reiterated that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand in solidarity with the Pak Army to fight against Indian fascism.

He condemned India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on the Line of Control, bombing civilian infrastructure, and killing innocent people.

He called on world human rights organizations and influential world governments to take notice of Indian state terrorism and play their due role tolp de-escalate and avoid full-scale war in the region.

Describing the unresolved Kashmir dispute as the root cause of tension between Pakistan and India, the president said that durable peace in South Asia hinges on a just and equitable solution to the longstanding dispute.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Razaq informed the president about the latest situation on the Line of Control in the Samahni sector.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her ..

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, a ..

Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire

23 minutes ago
 Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minist ..

Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora

46 minutes ago
 One held for electricity theft

One held for electricity theft

46 minutes ago
 NA unanimously passes resolution commending armed ..

46 minutes ago
 RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital

RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital

46 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts traini ..

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program

55 minutes ago
 Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel ..

Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..

55 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Pun ..

CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab

55 minutes ago
 Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate su ..

Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..

55 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..

55 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan