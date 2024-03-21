AJK Speaker suggests Bilawal Bhuto as chairman Kashmir Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Latif Akbar has suggested Federal government to appoint Ex Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Chairman of the parliamentary Kashmir Committee to effectively present the Kashmir cause particularly in the changing circumstances of illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after August 05, 2019 where occupier have suppressed all the political and human rights of the people.

Speaking at a press conference along with AJK Ministers Sardar Javed Ayoob and Syed Bazil Ali Naqvihere on Thursday, he counted number of suppressive measures taken by the Indian government including banning the political parties and said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had enough experience to make the committee vibrant and functional to highlight the plight of the people of Kashmir.

He said that the subjugation of the people in the hands of Indian had been multiplied after the abrogation of Article 370 from the Indian constitution and now the political rights have been snatched from the people by banning different political parties including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), National Party, Peoples’ League and others.

He said that Modi’s recent visit to the occupied valley was failed as the students; police and armed forces personnel were brought in plain cloths to attend the gathering he addressed and people boycotted his visit saying no to its hegemony and unlawful occupation of their land.

He said all the political and fundamental rights of the people had been snatched in the occupied valley by the use of draconian laws, human right activists including a renowned one Khurum Pervez had been detained and the intensity of the atrocities are going to match the Israeli ones against the Palestine people.

While condemning the genocidal killings of the Palestine people by Israel, he demanded the international community to halt the Israel from mass killings by force and likewise exert pressure on Indian to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.

The speaker said the Pakistan government should raise the issue of usurpation of the fundamental rights in IIOJK at every forum and for better advocacy, the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee should be made functional with Bilawal Bhuto Zardari as its Chairman whose experience will add to mobilize the masses and committee’s activities to highlight the issue.

He also paid rich tribute to the Army officers and Jawans who embraced martyrdom during a recent terrorist attack in Wana area of Waziristan and said that the terrorists and the activities from Afghanistan soil would no be tolerated any more.

On the occasion, Minister Sardar Javed Ayoob said that before the polls going to be held in IIOJK, political parties were being banned though the elections were not the alternative to the plebiscite for the people to decide their fate but internal political rights had also being usurped and a cognizance of that must be taken by the international community.

He said Modi was trying to suppress even the lowest voice of the people of Kashmir who were already leading a miserable life that was not tolerable and here we hope that when grand election are going to held in most parts of the world including India and United States, the people of IIOJK will get their political right as well. The only solution of the Kashmir issue was that let the Kashmir representatives decide the future of their coming generations and the world power respect the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.