AJK's Lake-side Mirpur District Celebrates Pakistan Day With Zeal, Fervor
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Like rest of the country including AJK 84th Pakistan Day was also celebrated on Saturday in this lake-side district of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir with great enthusiasm, zeal and fervor.
Major Pakistan Day flag hoisting ceremony in this division of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, was solemnized at Mirpur Division DIG Police lawn Saturday morning where AJK Minister for Energy Ch Arshad Hussain, DIG Police Mirpur Div, Ch Sajaad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Ch Yasir Riaz and SSP Kamran Ali unfurled the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the historic day of great national significance.
A full dressed AJK police contingent presented salute to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK. The ceremony was also graced by notables representing various segments of the civil society including elected representatives besides officials of the local administration.
Talking to media on this occasion, AJK Energy minister Ch Arshad Hussain highlighted the historic significance of the Pakistan Day coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches to accede to Pakistan – the Kashmiris ultimate destination in all respect.
Arshad paid rich tributes to the heroes of the Pakistan movement for the emergence of separate homeland for Muslims of sub continent under the solitary dynamic leadership of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah under the spirit of the vision of the historic Pakistan Day resolution passed this day 84 years ago on March 23, 1940 in Minto Park (now Iqbal Park) in Lahore.
National flags of Pakistan and AJK were hoisted atop all prominent private and public sectors buildings besides the lights being illuminated on the buildings in the district as a sign of jubilation to celebrate the Pakistan day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, the Kashmiris sole destination historically, geographically and religiously and in all other respect.
