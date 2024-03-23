Open Menu

AJK's Lake-side Mirpur District Celebrates Pakistan Day With Zeal, Fervor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

AJK's lake-side Mirpur district celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal, fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Like rest of the country including AJK 84th Pakistan Day was also celebrated on Saturday in this lake-side district of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir with great enthusiasm, zeal and fervor.

Major Pakistan Day flag hoisting ceremony in this division of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, was solemnized at Mirpur Division DIG Police lawn Saturday morning where AJK Minister for Energy Ch Arshad Hussain, DIG Police Mirpur Div, Ch Sajaad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Ch Yasir Riaz and SSP Kamran Ali unfurled the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the historic day of great national significance.

A full dressed AJK police contingent presented salute to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK. The ceremony was also graced by notables representing various segments of the civil society including elected representatives besides officials of the local administration.

Talking to media on this occasion, AJK Energy minister Ch Arshad Hussain highlighted the historic significance of the Pakistan Day coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches to accede to Pakistan – the Kashmiris ultimate destination in all respect.

Arshad paid rich tributes to the heroes of the Pakistan movement for the emergence of separate homeland for Muslims of sub continent under the solitary dynamic leadership of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah under the spirit of the vision of the historic Pakistan Day resolution passed this day 84 years ago on March 23, 1940 in Minto Park (now Iqbal Park) in Lahore.

National flags of Pakistan and AJK were hoisted atop all prominent private and public sectors buildings besides the lights being illuminated on the buildings in the district as a sign of jubilation to celebrate the Pakistan day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, the Kashmiris sole destination historically, geographically and religiously and in all other respect.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Resolution Police Muhammad Ali Jinnah Civil Society Pakistan Day Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Muslim Media All From Million Love

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

50 minutes ago
 Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow ..

Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

3 hours ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

4 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

6 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

6 hours ago
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan