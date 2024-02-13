Open Menu

Ali Amin Gandapur Nominated As KPK CM

 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2024 | 01:59 PM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM  

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI has  secured a two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan on Tuesday nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI secured a two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

For the post of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali, Mushtaq Ghani, and Ali Amin Gandapur were the most favored candidates.

However, PTI hinted at the possibility of Ali Amin Gandapur becoming the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time as PTI-associated independent candidates secured seats in the National Assembly and the Provincial Assembly in various districts of Chitral, Abbottabad, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, and Bannu.

It may be mentioned that to form a government, 73 seats are required out of 145 in the provincial assembly. PTI-supported candidates have already won 90 seats in the provincial assembly, indicating that PTI has obtained a simple majority and positioned itself to form a government in the province without the need for seats from other parties.

This is the third opportunity for PTI to complete its hat-trick in the province, as PTI formed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Pervez Khattak for the first time in 2013. Secondly, when the party formed its government in the province, Mahmood Khan was appointed as the Chief Minister in 2018.

Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur will be the third member of the provincial assembly associated with PTI to become the Chief Minister. Before him, both Mufti Mahmood and Sardar Ayaz Khan Gandapur have served as Chief Executives of the province, belonging to Dera Ismail Khan, while Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur was the Provincial Minister in his first tenure with PTI and later became a Federal minister in the center during his tenure.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Provincial Assembly Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Swabi Amjad Ali May 2018 Post Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

26 minutes ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

56 minutes ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

2 hours ago
  

 

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

19 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

20 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan