Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM  

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI has secured a two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan on Tuesday nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For the post of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali, Mushtaq Ghani, and Ali Amin Gandapur were the most favored candidates.

However, PTI hinted at the possibility of Ali Amin Gandapur becoming the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time as PTI-associated independent candidates secured seats in the National Assembly and the Provincial Assembly in various districts of Chitral, Abbottabad, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, and Bannu.

It may be mentioned that to form a government, 73 seats are required out of 145 in the provincial assembly. PTI-supported candidates have already won 90 seats in the provincial assembly, indicating that PTI has obtained a simple majority and positioned itself to form a government in the province without the need for seats from other parties.

This is the third opportunity for PTI to complete its hat-trick in the province, as PTI formed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Pervez Khattak for the first time in 2013. Secondly, when the party formed its government in the province, Mahmood Khan was appointed as the Chief Minister in 2018.

Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur will be the third member of the provincial assembly associated with PTI to become the Chief Minister. Before him, both Mufti Mahmood and Sardar Ayaz Khan Gandapur have served as Chief Executives of the province, belonging to Dera Ismail Khan, while Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur was the Provincial Minister in his first tenure with PTI and later became a Federal minister in the center during his tenure.