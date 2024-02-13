Ali Amin Gandapur Nominated As KPK CM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2024 | 01:59 PM
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI has secured a two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan on Tuesday nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The PTI secured a two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
For the post of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali, Mushtaq Ghani, and Ali Amin Gandapur were the most favored candidates.
However, PTI hinted at the possibility of Ali Amin Gandapur becoming the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time as PTI-associated independent candidates secured seats in the National Assembly and the Provincial Assembly in various districts of Chitral, Abbottabad, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, and Bannu.
It may be mentioned that to form a government, 73 seats are required out of 145 in the provincial assembly. PTI-supported candidates have already won 90 seats in the provincial assembly, indicating that PTI has obtained a simple majority and positioned itself to form a government in the province without the need for seats from other parties.
This is the third opportunity for PTI to complete its hat-trick in the province, as PTI formed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Pervez Khattak for the first time in 2013. Secondly, when the party formed its government in the province, Mahmood Khan was appointed as the Chief Minister in 2018.
Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur will be the third member of the provincial assembly associated with PTI to become the Chief Minister. Before him, both Mufti Mahmood and Sardar Ayaz Khan Gandapur have served as Chief Executives of the province, belonging to Dera Ismail Khan, while Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur was the Provincial Minister in his first tenure with PTI and later became a Federal minister in the center during his tenure.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise dept provides civic facilities under ICT doorstep initiative at Kachnar Park9 minutes ago
-
AJK to observe 51st death anniversary of Kashmiri Martyrs of London19 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest two accused19 minutes ago
-
Solangi reads news bulletin to give message govt considers radio important communication medium39 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Zia Mohyeddin observed49 minutes ago
-
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz Sharif56 minutes ago
-
Chess tournament in Dhaka to recognize Pakistani chess maestro on Feb 2459 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information lauds Radio Pakistan's vital role in disseminating information59 minutes ago
-
Noise pollution rattles citizens59 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia claims six more lives in Punjab1 hour ago
-
PPP representing all federating units, says Abbasi1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 recovers unknown dead body1 hour ago