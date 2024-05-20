All Institutions Should Work Within Their Constitutional Domains: Azam Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that all the institutions should work within their constitutional domains
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that all the institutions should work within their constitutional domains.
Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the government was ready to provide full assistance to the police for the recovery of the missing poet Ahmed Farhad.
The Defence Ministry had told the court through the additional attorney general that Ahmed Farhad was not in the custody of any institution, he added.
The minister said that if rights of anyone were violated he could approach the court which could sought a reply from the respondents.
Then the police were responsible to investigate the matter after registering a case, he added.
Azam Tarar said that self-accountability was essential for a conducive environment in the country, which was at present at a critical juncture due to economic and security challenges.
No one take a risk to invest in the country with poor law and order situation, he added.
He said that the government was addressing the long standing issue of missing persons with the consultation of all stakeholders.
The minister said that the government had constituted a committee with representation from the Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and other parties to chalk out recommendations for setting up an authority for social media.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independe ..
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..
Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat
Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future
Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 20242 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi11 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death11 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market go viral23 minutes ago
-
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president15 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Authority15 minutes ago
-
Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat15 minutes ago
-
Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO15 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakhana19 minutes ago
-
Time to reinforce political commitment within SAARC: Golam19 minutes ago
-
Friend killed over minor dispute19 minutes ago
-
CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens at BISP centres19 minutes ago