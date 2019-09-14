UrduPoint.com
All Rivers Continue To Flow Normal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:32 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report issued on Saturday, Tarbela Reservoir is at elevation of 1547.47 feet, whereas Mangla Dam is at elevation of 1222.10 feet.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 11.934 MAF (87.22 percent of the existing combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF).

Yesterday's Tough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of country up to 3000 feet.

As predicted by the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/ rain is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi and Gujranwala Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat Divisions) including upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Sargodha and Lahore Divisions of Punjab province during the same period.

