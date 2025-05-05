All Set For Senate Election On Taj Haider’s Seat On May 6
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Polling for the by-election to the vacant general seat of the Senate from the province of Sindh will be held on May 6.
The Provincial Assembly of Sindh has been declared as polling station in this regard, said a spokesperson of the provincial Election Commission Sindh.
The polling process will continue from 9 am to 4 pm without any break.
Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh who is also the Returning Officer for Senate By-election Ejaz Anwar Chohan visited the Sindh Assembly Building on Monday along with the polling officers to review all the election arrangements at the polling station along with the Secretary Sindh Assembly.
Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all the preparations for the by-election.
He said that all necessary steps have been taken to make the polling process transparent, fair and peaceful and necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned staff.
Syed Waqar Mehdi is the candidate from the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, while Ms. Nighat Mirza is the candidate from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.
It should be noted that the general Senate seat from Sindh province fell vacant after the death of Senator Taj Haider.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
South Asian Artist Residency Program 2025 exhibition opens at PNCA6 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR ,Tarar hold joint in-camera briefing with political leadership6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s strong army capable of defending motherland against external forces: Rana Mashhood6 minutes ago
-
CM appreciates Lahore police for significant reduction in crime rate6 minutes ago
-
ELM-Saudi Arabia & Abacus Consulting delegation visits PITB16 minutes ago
-
All set for Senate election on Taj Haider’s seat on May 616 minutes ago
-
CM discusses public welfare initiatives with PA Speaker, MPAs26 minutes ago
-
IRSA declares 21 % water shortage for early Kharif season26 minutes ago
-
AJK leader warns India against aggression26 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of skilled women in nation building26 minutes ago
-
Lahore Parking Company introduces ‘traceable’ parking tickets26 minutes ago
-
Resolving public issues police’s top priority: DIG Tariq26 minutes ago