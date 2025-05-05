Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Jail Health Services

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DC chairs meeting on jail health services

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The 13th meeting of the District Prison Health Council was held at District Jail Gujrat under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner and Council Chairman Safdar Hussain Virk to review healthcare services and essential facilities for inmates.

The meeting was attended by Co-Chairman and CEO of District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Saqib Muneer, Superintendent District Jail Akhtar Iqbal Baryar (Secretary of the Council), and other relevant officials. After the session, the deputy commissioner inspected various sections of the jail, including the kitchen, barracks, and hospital.

The DC affirmed that the health and welfare of prisoners are a state responsibility and said the district administration is committed to ensuring necessary facilities.

He directed that medicines, test kits, emergency services, and round-the-clock ambulance availability be ensured. He further instructed regular inmate screenings and specialist doctor visits from the District Headquarters Hospital, along with a clear medical officers' duty roster to avoid treatment disruptions. The meeting also reviewed vocational training, hygiene, air conditioning, kitchen standards, and other essential requirements. Relevant departments were directed to implement decisions promptly.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 hour ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

1 hour ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

1 hour ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

1 hour ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

2 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

3 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

6 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

6 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

7 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan