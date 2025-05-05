DC chairs meeting on jail health services

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The 13th meeting of the District Prison Health Council was held at District Jail Gujrat under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner and Council Chairman Safdar Hussain Virk to review healthcare services and essential facilities for inmates.

The meeting was attended by Co-Chairman and CEO of District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Saqib Muneer, Superintendent District Jail Akhtar Iqbal Baryar (Secretary of the Council), and other relevant officials. After the session, the deputy commissioner inspected various sections of the jail, including the kitchen, barracks, and hospital.

The DC affirmed that the health and welfare of prisoners are a state responsibility and said the district administration is committed to ensuring necessary facilities.

He directed that medicines, test kits, emergency services, and round-the-clock ambulance availability be ensured. He further instructed regular inmate screenings and specialist doctor visits from the District Headquarters Hospital, along with a clear medical officers' duty roster to avoid treatment disruptions. The meeting also reviewed vocational training, hygiene, air conditioning, kitchen standards, and other essential requirements. Relevant departments were directed to implement decisions promptly.