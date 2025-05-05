CM Discusses Public Welfare Initiatives With PA Speaker, MPAs
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, here on Monday.
Members of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken and Khurram Khan Virk were also present during the meeting.
The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing political situation, public welfare initiatives, national and provincial affairs, the upcoming budget, and ongoing development projects across Punjab.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan for his efficient conduct of assembly proceedings. In turn, the Speaker congratulated the Chief Minister on the successful launch of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ housing initiative, under which a record number of homes have been constructed. He also praised her for introducing ‘Honhaar’ scholarships and the laptop scheme for deserving students across the province.
MPA Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken commended the Chief Minister’s vision behind launching the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, describing it as a milestone in public healthcare.
He lauded her for initiating a historic number of development projects in a short span of time.
MPA Khurram Khan Virk remarked that Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership has rekindled the legacy of PML-N leaders Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif through a results-driven governance model.
Talking on the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz said, “History is witness that whenever the PML-N comes into power, it prioritizes resolving the people’s problems without delay.” She highlighted that an extensive network of development projects has been launched across Punjab, with focused efforts in key sectors including health, education, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.
The CM reaffirmed her commitment to public service and added, “The journey of public welfare will continue with greater speed and dedication.” The Chief Minister also pointed out that the price of bread in Punjab remains lower than in other provinces and assured that the government is actively addressing farmers’ issues as a top priority.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM discusses public welfare initiatives with PA Speaker, MPAs6 minutes ago
-
IRSA declares 21 % water shortage for early Kharif season6 minutes ago
-
AJK leader warns India against aggression6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of skilled women in nation building6 minutes ago
-
Lahore Parking Company introduces ‘traceable’ parking tickets6 minutes ago
-
Resolving public issues police’s top priority: DIG Tariq6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on jail health services16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for Lahore Jeep Rally scheduled for May 10, 1116 minutes ago
-
NA passes unanimous resolution, condemns India’s move to suspend Indus Waters Treaty26 minutes ago
-
Tariq Jameel calls for seeking guidance from Quran for success26 minutes ago
-
NA session to continue until May 1626 minutes ago
-
ICT Police to embrace digitalization, technological uplift in investigations: IG Rizvi26 minutes ago