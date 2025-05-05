Open Menu

CM Discusses Public Welfare Initiatives With PA Speaker, MPAs

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM

CM discusses public welfare initiatives with PA Speaker, MPAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, here on Monday.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken and Khurram Khan Virk were also present during the meeting.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing political situation, public welfare initiatives, national and provincial affairs, the upcoming budget, and ongoing development projects across Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan for his efficient conduct of assembly proceedings. In turn, the Speaker congratulated the Chief Minister on the successful launch of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ housing initiative, under which a record number of homes have been constructed. He also praised her for introducing ‘Honhaar’ scholarships and the laptop scheme for deserving students across the province.

MPA Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken commended the Chief Minister’s vision behind launching the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, describing it as a milestone in public healthcare.

He lauded her for initiating a historic number of development projects in a short span of time.

MPA Khurram Khan Virk remarked that Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership has rekindled the legacy of PML-N leaders Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif through a results-driven governance model.

Talking on the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz said, “History is witness that whenever the PML-N comes into power, it prioritizes resolving the people’s problems without delay.” She highlighted that an extensive network of development projects has been launched across Punjab, with focused efforts in key sectors including health, education, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

The CM reaffirmed her commitment to public service and added, “The journey of public welfare will continue with greater speed and dedication.” The Chief Minister also pointed out that the price of bread in Punjab remains lower than in other provinces and assured that the government is actively addressing farmers’ issues as a top priority.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 hour ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

2 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

2 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

2 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

2 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

3 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

6 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

6 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

6 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

7 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan