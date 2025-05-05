CM discusses public welfare initiatives with PA Speaker, MPAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, here on Monday.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken and Khurram Khan Virk were also present during the meeting.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing political situation, public welfare initiatives, national and provincial affairs, the upcoming budget, and ongoing development projects across Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan for his efficient conduct of assembly proceedings. In turn, the Speaker congratulated the Chief Minister on the successful launch of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ housing initiative, under which a record number of homes have been constructed. He also praised her for introducing ‘Honhaar’ scholarships and the laptop scheme for deserving students across the province.

MPA Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken commended the Chief Minister’s vision behind launching the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, describing it as a milestone in public healthcare.

He lauded her for initiating a historic number of development projects in a short span of time.

MPA Khurram Khan Virk remarked that Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership has rekindled the legacy of PML-N leaders Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif through a results-driven governance model.

Talking on the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz said, “History is witness that whenever the PML-N comes into power, it prioritizes resolving the people’s problems without delay.” She highlighted that an extensive network of development projects has been launched across Punjab, with focused efforts in key sectors including health, education, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

The CM reaffirmed her commitment to public service and added, “The journey of public welfare will continue with greater speed and dedication.” The Chief Minister also pointed out that the price of bread in Punjab remains lower than in other provinces and assured that the government is actively addressing farmers’ issues as a top priority.