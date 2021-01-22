UrduPoint.com
ANC Awards 5-year Imprisonment In Drug Smuggling Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Friday awarded five years and six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 to a convict of drug smuggling case.

Pirwadahi police produced the convict Haider Ali before the court, who was guilty of possessing 1470 grams hashish.

The Additional Session Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani announced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

More Stories From Pakistan

