ANF Foils Hashish Smuggling Attempt At Peshawar Airport
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 10.6 kg of hashish to London and arrested a Pakistani-origin British national at Peshawar Airport
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 10.6 kg of hashish to London and arrested a Pakistani-origin British national at Peshawar Airport.
According to ANF, the drugs were skillfully concealed in boxes within the suspect's trolley bag.
The individual was attempting to travel from Peshawar to London via Doha.
An ANF spokesperson stated that legal proceedings under have been initiated, and further investigations are underway.
The ANF reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking at national and international levels with vigilance and determination.
