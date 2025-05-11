ANF recovers 122 kg of drugs worth Rs 162.4 m

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting four operations across the country, recovered as many as 122 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 162.4 million and arrested five suspects, including a Nigerian, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that 40 capsules containing 760 grams of cocaine were recovered from the stomach of a Nigerian at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

In another operation, 6 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle in Sector G-9, Islamabad and two suspects were arrested.

Similarly,5.250 kg of hashish was recovered from a rickshaw near Chugi No-26, Islamabad and two suspects were nabbed.

As much as 110 kg of heroin was recovered near Shanglona Check post in Loralai area of Qila Saifullah.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.