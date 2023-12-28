Open Menu

ANF Recovers 2.4 Tons Drugs In Five Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ANF recovers 2.4 tons drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 2.4 tons drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation at Allama Iqbal Airport, 85 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger's stomach. The accused was leaving for Saudi Arabia by flight number PA-470.

2 kg Ice was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger going on Flight No. PA-079 at Faisalabad Airport. 2000 kg hashish was recovered from a house in Qila Abdullah.

205.2 kg opium and 289.2 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Sial Mor interchange on the highway.

A total of 1 kg opium was recovered from three suspects netted from University Road Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

