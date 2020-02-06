ANF seized 97.324 kg drugs in 18 operations, 21 arrested

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 97.324 kg Narcotics worth US$ 1.99 Million (Rs. 306.81 million) in international market, arrested 21 culprits and impounded six vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotic strikes

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 82.44 kg Hashish, 5.5 kg Heroin, 6 kg Opium, 1.152 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 13,500 Xanax Tabs and 6500 Roche Tabs.

As per details, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused namely Inayat ur Rehman and Iftikhar, both residents of Mardan at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 13500 Xanax Tabs (weighing 1.425 Kg) and 6500 Roche Tabs (weighing 780 gram) from their bags. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Jawad Ali, resident of Swabi at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.002 kg Amphetamine (Ice) which was concealed in his trolly bag. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Muhammad Nouman resident of Swat at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 890 gram Hashish from his trolly bag.

ANF Lahore intercepted a motorcycle near Bhatti Colony, Model Town, Lahore and recovered 400 grams Hashish from personal possession of Muhammad Naseer resident of Lahore. In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused identified as Sadar Din resident of Muzaffagarh at Multan International Airport and recovered 1.250 gram Hashish from his trolly bag. In third operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused person identified as Muhammad Asghar resident of Gujranwala at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 800 gram Hashish which was concealed in his shoes. In fourth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a car near main Motorway Toll Plaza, Faisalabad and recovered 24 kg Hashish from the said vehicle. Resultantly, two persons onboard namely Jahan Zaib Khan resident of Multan and Muhammad Jameel resident of Muzaffargarh were arrested during the operation. In fifth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a car near Melino Mart, Samundri Road, Faislabad and recovered six kg Opium from the said vehicle. A person namely Muhammad Arshad resident of Faisalabad was arrested on the spot.

ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Abdul Ghani resident of Khyber and recovered 150 grams Amphetamine (Ice) from his personal possession.

He was arrested from a passanger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Hizb Ullah resident of Mohmand alongwith motorcycle and recovered five kg Heroin from his personal possession. He was arrested from Hamza Marbel Factory located at Warsak Road, Peshawar. In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted an unattended suspected bag from jamia Mashid Abdul Wadood, Landi Arbab Road, Peshawar and recovered six kg Hashish. In third operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 900 grams Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Bilal Ahmed resident of Rawalpindi. He was arrested from a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar conducted an intelligence based raid near Ghazikot, Tehsil Oghi, District Mansehra and recovered four kg Hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused namely Muhammad Zarshad and Adnan Ahmed both residents of Mansehra. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Imran resident of Khyber and recovered 7.2 kg Hashish from his personal possession. In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 1.8 kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused identified as Hazrat Shah resident of Khyber. He was arrested from a passanger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In seventh operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Gul Ghafoor resident of Khyber and recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. He was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In eighth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Khan Zeb resident of Peshawar and recovered 500 grams Heroin from his personal possession. He was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar.

ANF Karachi intercepted a motorcycle near Palari Hotel, Opposite Dawood Gate, Hyderabad and recovered 34 kg Hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely Shah Nawaz resident of Hyderabd and Gul Khan resident of Karachi.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.