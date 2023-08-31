ANF seizes 37 kg drugs in five operations; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 37 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation at a courier office in Rawalpindi, ANF recovered 25 grams weed from a parcel sent from UK.

In another operation at a courier office in Hyderabad, 10 kg hashish concealed in water coolers and hotpots, was recovered. Hashish was smuggled from Peshawar.

In third operation, 17.

5 kg opium, concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle was recovered near Pasni. During the operation, two accused residents of Turbat were also arrested.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation, 450 grams Ice drug was recovered from a local resident arrested near Charsadda Road Peshawar.

ANF while conducting fifth operation recovered 9 kg hashish concealed in Zakha Khel area of Khyber for smuggling.

Separate cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against all the accused and further investigations are under process.