AJK Health Dept Conducts Fogging Spray In Wake Of Anti-dengue Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 10:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The AJK State Health Department (Communicable Diseases) on Friday conducted fogging spray in the wake of an anti-dengue campaign across the region, it was officially stated.
District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Raja Fida Hussain told APP here that under an extensive anti-dengue campaign in Mirpur city, fogging spray has been conducted by the Mirpur District Health Office in the district.
The fogging spray has been conducted by the dengue squad from the District Health Office to Chowk Shaheedan Mian Muhammad Road via Sector F, 1 Kotli Road to Rathua Haryam Bridge Chowk, and back to Kotli Road from Old Chungi to Hall Road and Quaid-e-Azam Chowk via Officer Colony to eliminate dengue mosquitoes, the DHO said.
Meanwhile the health team has, asked the public to keep their surroundings clean and protect themselves from mosquito bites in the morning and evening hours. The Health Department is taking steps by utilizing the available resources, and the public is informed that the instructions issued by the Health Department are strictly implemented.
This is to prevent the spread of the dengue virus and keep the city and surrounding areas safe from this epidemic.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HPV vaccination campaign from Sep 15 in Attock1 minute ago
-
PTI lacks political ideology: Ikhtiar Wali1 minute ago
-
Pakistan stands with Qatar: Asif1 minute ago
-
AJK Health Dept conducts fogging spray in wake of anti-dengue campaign1 minute ago
-
Focus on relief, not politics, in flood crisis: Kohistani1 minute ago
-
PO killed in police encounter1 minute ago
-
6 killed, 15 injured in Sibi bus accident11 minutes ago
-
GCWUS hosts grand Defence Day ceremony11 minutes ago
-
2 killed in Karachi firing11 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign seminar held in Sanghar11 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Aleema, Uzma Khan in protest case11 minutes ago
-
IGP allocates over Rs125.5m for cops' special children treatment21 minutes ago