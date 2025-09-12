AJK Health Dept conducts fogging spray in wake of anti-dengue campaign

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The AJK State Health Department (Communicable Diseases) on Friday conducted fogging spray in the wake of an anti-dengue campaign across the region, it was officially stated.

District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Raja Fida Hussain told APP here that under an extensive anti-dengue campaign in Mirpur city, fogging spray has been conducted by the Mirpur District Health Office in the district.

The fogging spray has been conducted by the dengue squad from the District Health Office to Chowk Shaheedan Mian Muhammad Road via Sector F, 1 Kotli Road to Rathua Haryam Bridge Chowk, and back to Kotli Road from Old Chungi to Hall Road and Quaid-e-Azam Chowk via Officer Colony to eliminate dengue mosquitoes, the DHO said.

Meanwhile the health team has, asked the public to keep their surroundings clean and protect themselves from mosquito bites in the morning and evening hours. The Health Department is taking steps by utilizing the available resources, and the public is informed that the instructions issued by the Health Department are strictly implemented.

This is to prevent the spread of the dengue virus and keep the city and surrounding areas safe from this epidemic.

