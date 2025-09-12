PO killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed during a police encounter while his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene in the area Saddar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that accused Danish had allegedly received Rs.2.3 million to assassinate trader Amir Munir and had further plans to target the complainant and witnesses in the case.

He said that Danish was operating under the direction of handlers based abroad, who reportedly struck a deal worth Rs.7 million to carry out the killings.

The accused, along with four accomplices, was hiding at a brick kiln when the Counter Crime Department (CCD) team of Lyallpur Division led by Inspector Sadiq Cheema conducted a raid to arrest him.

During operation, an exchange of fire took place in which Danish was killed on the spot while his accomplices managed to flee the scene.

Police confirmed that the slain suspect was a resident of Okara and had been involved in multiple murders of citizens.

His accomplice, Hasnain Bajwa, had earlier been killed in a police encounter in Jhumra.

The police also started investigation on scientific lines to apprehend foreign handlers of Danish as well as the fugitives who escaped during the raid.