PTI lacks political ideology: Ikhtiar Wali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), neither possesses political vision nor democratic traditions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI was not a political party but a “strange group without ideology or vision.”

He added that PTI had no parliamentary role, no commitment to legislation, dialogue, or governance.

Ikhtiar Wali further said that the party’s only agenda was to please one individual and secure relief in corruption cases.

He said PTI believed in running anti-state campaigns instead of serving people or upholding political values.