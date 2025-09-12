Focus on relief, not politics, in flood crisis: Kohistani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khel Das Kohistani on Friday said relief operations were underway in flood-affected areas, stressing that this was a time for unity, not political point scoring.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all available resources were being utilized to serve the flood stricken people.

He said that strengthening institutions and ensuring national unity were vital during such crises.

Kohistani praised the role of provinces and the Federal government in providing assistance and acknowledged the support of international donors and friendly countries.

He also lauded the Punjab government for its effective response in flood hit areas.