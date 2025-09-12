Pakistan stands with Qatar: Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan will support and stand with Qatar in

any difficult hour.

Pakistan has good relations with Gulf, middle East and EU countries, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan has strong ties with China and also with United States, Russia and other countries, he added.

Commenting on Arab-Islamic summit, he said Pakistani leadership will participate in the summit.

In reply to a question, he said the world is changing and the brotherly countries must have realization that the

power centers are also shifting.

To another question about terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said Pakistan has sacrificed a lot for fighting war on terrorism.