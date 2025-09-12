Pakistan Stands With Qatar: Asif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan will support and stand with Qatar in
any difficult hour.
Pakistan has good relations with Gulf, middle East and EU countries, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Pakistan has strong ties with China and also with United States, Russia and other countries, he added.
Commenting on Arab-Islamic summit, he said Pakistani leadership will participate in the summit.
In reply to a question, he said the world is changing and the brotherly countries must have realization that the
power centers are also shifting.
To another question about terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said Pakistan has sacrificed a lot for fighting war on terrorism.
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HPV vaccination campaign from Sep 15 in Attock1 minute ago
-
PTI lacks political ideology: Ikhtiar Wali1 minute ago
-
Pakistan stands with Qatar: Asif1 minute ago
-
AJK Health Dept conducts fogging spray in wake of anti-dengue campaign1 minute ago
-
Focus on relief, not politics, in flood crisis: Kohistani1 minute ago
-
PO killed in police encounter1 minute ago
-
6 killed, 15 injured in Sibi bus accident11 minutes ago
-
GCWUS hosts grand Defence Day ceremony11 minutes ago
-
2 killed in Karachi firing11 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign seminar held in Sanghar11 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Aleema, Uzma Khan in protest case11 minutes ago
-
IGP allocates over Rs125.5m for cops' special children treatment21 minutes ago