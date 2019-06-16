UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Vaccination Campaign Begins In Sindh On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:10 PM

Anti-polio vaccination campaign begins in Sindh on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Around 5.5 million children of under-five years of age from across Sindh will be vaccinated against polio virus in Sindh during a campaign, starting from Monday.

The campaign will continue for a week in all six districts of Karachi, home to around 2.4 million children up to age of five years, however, it will end on June 20 in the remaining districts of Sindh.

Coordinator for Emergency Operation (EOC) for Polio Eradication Umar Farooq Bullo has urged the parents and caretakers to cooperate with the vaccinators reaching their doorsteps, as he said the exercise was extremely important.

The recently collected samples of polio virus from local environment demanded fool-proof safety of vulnerable children against the crippling disease, he emphasized in a statement.

Reminding that no under-five child is safe against polio due to the presence of the virus in the environment, Bullo mentioned that seven confirmed cases of polio had been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkwa and three each from Punjab and Sindh respectively during the current year.

Referring to the fact that two of the three cases in Sindh were reported from Karachi only, he said constant mobility of the people to and from the port city had made it necessary to extend the duration of the campaign there.

The EOC coordinator also urged the parents and community leaders along with other influential sections to realise their responsibility towards unassuming kids and help strengthen their immunity against polio through efficient vaccination.

"Equal responsibility lies upon each stakeholder to carry the under-five child to fixed EPI centre for vaccination if may have missed, due to any reason, teams of vaccinators reaching their homes during door-to-door exercise," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Polio Punjab Immunity May June All From Million

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

56 minutes ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

56 minutes ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

1 hour ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

1 hour ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.