APHC-AJK Renews Pledge To Continue Martyrs’ Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter, in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Jammu martyrs held a conference here on Monday.

The speakers on the occasion paid tributes to the Jammu martyrs and said the Kashmiri people are observing the day with a renewed resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission until their inalienable right, the right to self-determination, is secured.

Speakers and Hurriyat leaders said that the brutal army of India and the cruel soldiers of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh had committed atrocities to deprive the Kashmiri people of their right. They said that the Jammu martyrs sacrificed their lives for a great cause and their unprecedented sacrifices would never be forgotten.

The speakers said that the massacre of 6th November 1947 is a black mark on human values. The event was moderated by Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Najib Ghafoor.

Meanwhile, senior APHC-AJK leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued here, said, “The 6th of November 1947 is an unforgettable day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir State’s repression.

He said that the genocide was designed and executed by the Hindu forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, RSS and troops of Maharaja Patiala. In addition, the Indian Army was present in the Kashmir valley from 27th October 1947 under the cover of so-called accession to protect the people of Kashmir from any outside infiltration or invasion.

The APHC-AJK chapter Convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar chaired the conference while it was attended by Sardar Yaqoob, former President and Prime Minister AJK, as chief guest. The seminar was jointly organized by APHC-AJK and Kashmir Liberation Council.

Others attended who include former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Atiq, Jamaat-e-Islami AJK Amir Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Ahmed Raza Qadri, Jamshed Ahmed, Adocate Nabeela Irshad, Nasir Qadri, Raja Najabat Hussain, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Malik Ishaiq, Haji Arif, Abdul Ghani loan Choudry Farooq, Qazi Imran and Gulam Nabi Bhut.

