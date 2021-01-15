Mian Muhammad Yaseen, father of Mian Nadeem Ahmad President All Pakistan Private Schools Founders Alliance (APPSFA), passed away on Friday after short illness

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Mian Muhammad Yaseen, father of Mian Nadeem Ahmad President All Pakistan Private Schools Founders Alliance (APPSFA), passed away on Friday after short illness.

His funeral procession was taken out from his residence and the body was laid to rest in the graveyard of Chak 215/R-B Naithary Faisalabad.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including educationists, lawyers, businessmen, traders, political and social figures participated in the Namaz-e-Janaza and prayed for the departed soul.

Qul Khawani for departed soul will be held at 9 a.m. at his residence on Saturday.