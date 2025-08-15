Open Menu

Army, FC Committed To Protecting Borders, Establishing Law & Order Situation: Brigadier Azhar

August 15, 2025

Army, FC committed to protecting borders, establishing law & order situation: Brigadier Azhar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Commandant Zhob Militia Brigadier Azhar Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Army and paramilitary force Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan are committed to protecting the borders, establishing law and order situation and the welfare of the people.

He said that only with the cooperation of the local people could peace and order be established saying that Zhob is an area of historical and geographical importance, the passion and ability of the youth here in the field of sports, including the development of the dear homeland, is commendable.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the cricket tournament held on the occasion of Independence Day at Anarjan Stadium Zhob Militia Headquarters.

The final match of the tournament was played between Zhob stars and Zhob CC.

Zhob Stars cricket team was declared the winner of the tournament.

Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Tanzeel, Major Saad Tariq, tribal leaders Malik Abdul Sattar Mandokhel, Sattar Kakar, Sardar Baz Khan Nasir, Sardar Esmatullah Miankhel, Malik Gul Zaman Nasir, Kamal Babar, Principal BRC Guldar Wazir, Paramilitary Force Frontier Corps officers, media representatives, students and players attended the ceremony in large numbers.

In his address, Major Saad Tariq congratulated the winner and runner-up teams and appreciated the importance, usefulness and spirit of the people in sports.

He welcomed the organization of the tournament and said that this tournament was not just a cricket competition, but a celebration of unity, sportsmanship and the joy of freedom.

A dozen teams participated in the tournament, including B.E.T.M.S., Zhob Militia, and Zhob local teams.

Brigadier Azhar Khan presented trophies to the winning and runner-up teams, while souvenirs and cash prizes were distributed among the guests.

He assured his cooperation in attracting the youth towards healthy activities and organizing sports competitions in the future as well.

