Two excise officials martyred, a civilian injured

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Two excise officials were killed while a civilian sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire on them here on Dera-Draban road near Mufti Mehmood Hospital on Friday morning.

According to rescue 1122, the two excise officials were having breakfast at a local hotel when they were targeted.

As a result, both the officials were martyred on the spot and the hotel owner was injured.

After receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams arrived promptly, provided first aid to the injured victim and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

APP/akt