PFA Teams Crack Down On Adulteration In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chiniot teams, led by Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, have been working tirelessly to eradicate adulteration in Chiniot.

According to details, recent inspections of food businesses across the district resulted in fines totaling Rs 69,000 for violating rules.

During the inspections, 15 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed, and fines were imposed on shops selling poor-quality milk. The food safety teams continue to monitor milk and meat shops closely.

Inspections of meat shops revealed poor sanitation arrangements and missing medical screening certificates for workers. Additionally, 4 kg of stale meat was recovered from a freezer and destroyed. Heavy fines were imposed on the meat shops for violating food safety rules.

The food safety teams' efforts aim to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the public. The crackdown on adulteration is ongoing, and the teams will continue to monitor food businesses to prevent the sale of substandard products.

