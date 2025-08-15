Open Menu

Tarar Says PM Ordered Urgent Relief Push As Floods Batter KP, AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Tarar says PM ordered urgent relief push as floods batter KP, AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ramp up relief and rescue operations in areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) hit by heavy rains and flooding.

“The Prime Minister is fully aware of the flood situation and is issuing constant instructions to ensure timely relief operations,” Tarar said in a statement.

He added that Shehbaz Sharif has instructed NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider to maintain close coordination with the governments of KP and AJK and accelerate response activities.

A special cell had been established at the Prime Minister’s Office to maintain round-the-clock contact with NDMA, the minister noted.

“The government’s focus is on relief and rescue measures, with all agencies deploying maximum resources in the affected areas,” he said.

Tarar stated that about 40 people are reported missing in KP as rescue teams work to save lives. NDMA’s early warning system is providing regular alerts to all provincial governments, while its command and control center remains operational 24/7 to monitor the evolving situation.

The information minister reminded that the Prime Minister has personally visited NDMA three times during the ongoing monsoon emergency to review rescue and relief operations.

“Every possible step is being taken to protect human lives,” Tarar said.

