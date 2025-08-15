Open Menu

Secretary Tourism Visits Kalam For Inspection Of Sewerage Systems Of Hotels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Dr. Abdul Samad visited the popular tourist destination of Kalam in district Swat and carried out a detailed inspection of the sewerage systems of various hotels.

The visit was conducted in compliance with directives issued by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials of the Upper Swat Development Authority accompanied the secretary during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdul Samad said the River Swat was the leading source of the region’s natural beauty. He said that strict actions would be taken to protect it from environmental pollution.

He stressed that the provincial government, under the supervision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Advisor on Tourism and Culture and the Chief Secretary, was taking all possible steps to restore and enhance the natural environment at tourist sites.

He added that under the Authority Act all stakeholders were required to comply with regulations and play their role in promoting tourism. He also directed a crackdown on violations to safeguard the area’s scenic beauty.

Dr Samad also asked the Upper Swat Development Authority to organize various events in Swat, improve tourist access to new sites and enhance the effectiveness of ongoing initiatives.

He appreciated the Authority’s performance and assured them of full cooperation from the department.

During the visit Dr. Samad also met with the President of the Kalam Hotels Association and other local notables, listened attentively to their suggestions and assured them of prompt implementation of viable proposals.

