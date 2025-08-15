Open Menu

August 15, 2025

Commissioner, RPO review security arrangements for Chehlum

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and Regional Police Officer Shehzad Asif Khan on Friday visited the Safe City Sargodha control room to review the security and administrative arrangements for the Chehlum processions and majalis.

According to the official spokesperson here, the Commissioner and RPO reviewed the security arrangements in place, including the deployment of police, Elite Force, and traffic police personnel at key locations.

The RPO said that Safe City utilized the modern monitoring system installed in the control room to keep a close eye on the processions and majalis across the division.

He said that the participants in the processions were being thoroughly checked through walk-through gates and metal detectors at entry and exit points.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, DPO Sohaib Ashraf and other relevant officials from the district administration and police department were also present.

