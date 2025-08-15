No compromise to be made on Health Dept: Says DC Kalat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kalat Captain Retired Jameel Baloch on Friday said that district administration Kalat would continue to provide all possible cooperation to the Health Department, no compromise could be made on the health sector for provision of health care facilities to people.

He said this while chaired a monthly meeting of the District Health Management Committee

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahnawaz Baloch, DHO Dr. Anjum Baloch, MS Teaching Hospital Dr. Nasrullah Lango, DSM PPHI Mujeeb Baloch, Deputy DHO Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Noorzai, District Surveillance Officer WHO Dr. Nourz Baloch, Disease Surveillance Officer Dr. Muqaddam Baloch, Pharmacist Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Incharge RHC Mande, Haji Dr. Munawar Qambrani, District TB Control Incharge Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob, Incharge of Zehri Accounts Office, Aftab Ahmed Dawar, Incharge of Medicine Store, DHO Office, Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Data Entry Operator, Saeed Ahmed Shahwani, Population Officer Muhammad Azam, Head Clerk, B&R Department, Haji Muhammad Hanif Mengal.

The meeting discussed the health sector, attendance of doctors and other technical staff in hospitals, shortage of doctors and other staff, transfer and posting of doctors, newly appointed appointment of doctors in various health centers, provision medicines in hospitals, provision of ambulances and other basic facilities in BHUs, action against absent doctors and other issues.

Deputy Commissioner Jameel Baloch said that it is important to keep people healthy to form a healthy society, doctors and other technical staff should ensure attendance at their places of appointment. negligence and carelessness are not acceptable.

He said that providing the best health facilities to the public is the responsibility of all of us, the shortage of doctors and other staff is being met to a considerable extent with the new appointments by the Health Department, due to which hospitals across the district have become functional.

District Administration Kalat will continue to provide all possible cooperation to the Health Department Kalat, no compromise will be made on the health sector, he said.