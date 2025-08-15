Open Menu

RPO Kohat Inspected Routes Of Chehlum Procession

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

RPO Kohat inspected routes of Chehlum procession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat Region Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Friday inspected the traditional routes of processions taken out on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain Alaih

Salam in Kohat district and reviewed the security arrangements made by the police in detail.

According to APP correspondent, during this, the RPO directed the police personnel deployed on the routes of the processions to prevent the entry of unrelated persons on the routes of the processions at all costs and ensure complete strict surveillance.

The RPO also met the leaders of the Peace Committee on the occasion and stressed on mutual cooperation and effective coordination for the peaceful conduct of Chehlum.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

24 minutes ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

29 minutes ago
 Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

37 minutes ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

38 minutes ago
 American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

59 minutes ago
 Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

1 hour ago
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

1 hour ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

1 hour ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

2 hours ago
 Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI ..

Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan