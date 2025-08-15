RPO Kohat inspected routes of Chehlum procession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat Region Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Friday inspected the traditional routes of processions taken out on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain Alaih

Salam in Kohat district and reviewed the security arrangements made by the police in detail.

According to APP correspondent, during this, the RPO directed the police personnel deployed on the routes of the processions to prevent the entry of unrelated persons on the routes of the processions at all costs and ensure complete strict surveillance.

The RPO also met the leaders of the Peace Committee on the occasion and stressed on mutual cooperation and effective coordination for the peaceful conduct of Chehlum.

