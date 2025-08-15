RPO Kohat Inspected Routes Of Chehlum Procession
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat Region Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Friday inspected the traditional routes of processions taken out on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain Alaih
Salam in Kohat district and reviewed the security arrangements made by the police in detail.
According to APP correspondent, during this, the RPO directed the police personnel deployed on the routes of the processions to prevent the entry of unrelated persons on the routes of the processions at all costs and ensure complete strict surveillance.
The RPO also met the leaders of the Peace Committee on the occasion and stressed on mutual cooperation and effective coordination for the peaceful conduct of Chehlum.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two excise officials martyred, a civilian injured3 minutes ago
-
RPO Kohat inspected routes of Chehlum procession3 minutes ago
-
High alert security arrangements for Chehlum of Karbala in Chiniot3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review allotment of land13 minutes ago
-
No compromise to be made on Health Dept: Says DC Kalat23 minutes ago
-
PFA teams crack down on adulteration in Chiniot23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO review security arrangements for Chehlum23 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, national spirit in Hub23 minutes ago
-
AJK PM commends whole Pakistani nation on Independence Day23 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid holds “Khuli Katcheri” to address issues of deserving women in Nathia Gali33 minutes ago
-
Eminent Disability Activist Abid Lashari Nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz33 minutes ago
-
SAU to expand scholarships and financial support for deserving students33 minutes ago