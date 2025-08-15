High alert security arrangements for Chehlum of Karbala in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Chiniot Police have made high alert security arrangements on Friday for the Chehlum of Karbala processions and majlis.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, 17 processions and 16 majlis were held across the district.

Over 1,000 officers and soldiers were deployed to perform security duties at the processions.

Four-layer security arrangements were put in place, including specific entry points, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and physical searches.

The processions were monitored using CCTV cameras, video recordings, and surveillance vehicles to ensure public safety.

The police took measures to maintain religious tolerance and communal harmony during the events.

The government code of conduct was strictly implemented during the Chehlum of Karbala events. The police efforts ensured a peaceful and secure environment for the participants.

