High Alert Security Arrangements For Chehlum Of Karbala In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Chiniot Police have made high alert security arrangements on Friday for the Chehlum of Karbala processions and majlis.
According to District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, 17 processions and 16 majlis were held across the district.
Over 1,000 officers and soldiers were deployed to perform security duties at the processions.
Four-layer security arrangements were put in place, including specific entry points, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and physical searches.
The processions were monitored using CCTV cameras, video recordings, and surveillance vehicles to ensure public safety.
The police took measures to maintain religious tolerance and communal harmony during the events.
The government code of conduct was strictly implemented during the Chehlum of Karbala events. The police efforts ensured a peaceful and secure environment for the participants.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two excise officials martyred, a civilian injured3 minutes ago
-
RPO Kohat inspected routes of Chehlum procession3 minutes ago
-
High alert security arrangements for Chehlum of Karbala in Chiniot3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review allotment of land13 minutes ago
-
No compromise to be made on Health Dept: Says DC Kalat23 minutes ago
-
PFA teams crack down on adulteration in Chiniot23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO review security arrangements for Chehlum23 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, national spirit in Hub23 minutes ago
-
AJK PM commends whole Pakistani nation on Independence Day23 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid holds “Khuli Katcheri” to address issues of deserving women in Nathia Gali33 minutes ago
-
Eminent Disability Activist Abid Lashari Nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz33 minutes ago
-
SAU to expand scholarships and financial support for deserving students33 minutes ago