Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Allotment Of Land

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Quetta, Shahzaib Khan Kakar on Friday reviewed the details of the allotment of land of the Livestock and Forest departments in the Quetta division and issues concerning under-settlement and settled lands were also discussed, and measures were proposed for their resolution.

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division, Shahzeb Khan Kakar, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Captain (R) Mehrullah Badini, Assistant Commissioner Quetta Division, Syed Kaleemullah, and Director IT, Muhib Agha. Deputy Commissioners of Chaman, Killa Abdullah, and Pishin also participated online.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the land, allotment, settlement, and other related matters of the Forest and Livestock departments in the Quetta division was conducted.

The Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on all the details, including the alignment of the land of the Livestock and Forest departments. The Commissioner Quetta Division directed that both departments should submit complete and updated details of their land as soon as possible to resolve the issues of under-settlement and settled lands.

He further added that the process of immediate settlement and transfer of the land of the Forest and Livestock departments should be initiated to clarify how much land has been allotted to these departments in the Quetta division or is being used by illegal occupants. A detailed report on this matter was also directed to be presented in the next meeting.

