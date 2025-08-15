UoG Hosts Seminar On Scientific Cooperation And Sustainable Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, University of Gujrat, organised a one-day seminar titled 20 years of constructive cooperation in Pakistan initiatives for peace and development in a competitive region at Hafiz Hayat Campus.
Renowned German botanist Prof. Dr. Andreas Bürkert from Kassel University served as the keynote speaker, highlighting Pakistan’s ecological diversity, the importance of trees for balanced environments, and the need for global scientific collaboration to address environmental challenges.
PHEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of South Asia Mian Imran Masood, and other dignitaries attended.
Participants stressed the role of research, agriculture, and sustainable communities in ensuring environmental and socioeconomic well-being.A delegation of UoG students will collaborate with Prof. Bürkert and research scholar Renate Wolfer on mango tree studies in Bhimber and Gujrat.
