Arora Highlights Minorities Role In Nation-building
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that Pakistan’s minority communities are excelling in every sphere of life and proudly serving in the Armed Forces to defend the homeland.
He was addressing the Interfaith, Peace & Harmony Conference at Alhamra Hall, organized by the Punjab government in collaboration with the United Interfaith Organization as part of Minority Week and Independence Day celebrations, here on Saturday.
The minister said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif regards minorities as “the crown of her head” and, for the first time, launched province-wide Minority Week celebrations linked with Minority Day.
The conference, attended by scholars from various faiths, minority representatives, civil society members, and youth, opened with the national anthem and remarks from Rev. Dr. Majeed Abel, affirming solidarity with the Armed Forces.
Speakers including Maulana Asim Makhdum, Ramzan Sialvi, and Dr. Taimoor Khan stressed unity under one flag and the need for tolerance and patience for national progress.
In his closing remarks, Secretary for Human Rights Fareed Ahmed Tarar praised the event’s organizers and hoped such initiatives would continue to strengthen peace and unity.
Recent Stories
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Government focused to strengthen democracy and economy: Rana Ihsan42 seconds ago
-
Arora highlights minorities role in nation-building44 seconds ago
-
Bari Imam Urs continues in Islamabad with tight security, administrative oversight46 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad plays vital role in economy : Hanif Abbasi11 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated milk in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
Housing dept suspends two officers11 minutes ago
-
FDA complex decorated11 minutes ago
-
FDA to host Mushaira on 11th11 minutes ago
-
963 solar-powered filtration plants planned21 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad citizens invited to participate in decoration contest of Independence31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM asserts state authority against armed militants41 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects under construction Mardan Sports Complex41 minutes ago