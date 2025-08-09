Open Menu

Arora Highlights Minorities Role In Nation-building

August 09, 2025

Arora highlights minorities role in nation-building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that Pakistan’s minority communities are excelling in every sphere of life and proudly serving in the Armed Forces to defend the homeland.

He was addressing the Interfaith, Peace & Harmony Conference at Alhamra Hall, organized by the Punjab government in collaboration with the United Interfaith Organization as part of Minority Week and Independence Day celebrations, here on Saturday.

The minister said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif regards minorities as “the crown of her head” and, for the first time, launched province-wide Minority Week celebrations linked with Minority Day.

The conference, attended by scholars from various faiths, minority representatives, civil society members, and youth, opened with the national anthem and remarks from Rev. Dr. Majeed Abel, affirming solidarity with the Armed Forces.

Speakers including Maulana Asim Makhdum, Ramzan Sialvi, and Dr. Taimoor Khan stressed unity under one flag and the need for tolerance and patience for national progress.

In his closing remarks, Secretary for Human Rights Fareed Ahmed Tarar praised the event’s organizers and hoped such initiatives would continue to strengthen peace and unity.

