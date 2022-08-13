UrduPoint.com

Asim Shoukat Takes Over Charge As Commissioner (DT)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Asim Shoukat takes over charge as Commissioner (DT)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) Aug 13 (APP):Grade-20 senior officer of the state-run Inland Revenue Department Of AJK Govt. Asim Shoukat Choudhry, sitting Commissioner, (Indirect Taxes) has been inducted as Commissioner (Direct Taxes) of the department, says an official notification issued by Services & General Administration Department of AJK Govt.

Asim, a native of this lake city of Mirpur, has long distinguished career in the department.

He did Central Superior Service exam in 2001.

He started his career as Assistant Commissioner Excise Mirpur in 2005.

He was sent on Deputation in Ministry of Defence, Govt of Pakistan, and served as Additional CEO Karachi and Faisalabad Cantonment Borads.

He also served as CEO Korango Cantonment board and Asstt Dir legal in the Ministry.

In Acknowledgement of his outstanding performance, he was elevated to the slot of Deputy Commissioner in IRD AJK in 2012 where he served as DC Companies.

He also served, later on, as Additional Commissioner Range - 4, the office he held for 5 years.

He was promoted as Commissioner in 2017 and served as Commissioner (indirect taxes) till his fresh induction as Commissioner (DT), Inland Revenue Department Of the AJK State Government.

His predecessor Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan, the senior most officer in the IRD AJK, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner IRD, (Appeals).

It may be mentioned that Sardar Zaffar, by now, has reportedly obtained stay Order from the local Court of law, in attempt to secure and keep intact, the office as Head of the Department, for being the Senior most administrative officer in the Deptt.

Another Senior Officer of IRD, Mr. Basil Siddque, Additional Commissioner, has been promoted and posted as Commissioner (Indirect Taxes) IRD, AJK, in ace of Mr. Asim Shoukat.

Mr. Basil Siddique, has, by now, taken over the charge of his new assignment and started performing duties.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Lake City Superior Dir Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir May 2017 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New Y ..

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

34 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s participa ..

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s participation in the passing out parade ..

2 hours ago
 Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Atta ..

Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next ..

IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next $1.7b tranche on Aug 29

3 hours ago
 Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independ ..

Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independence day tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.