Asim Shoukat takes over charge as Commissioner (DT)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) Aug 13 (APP):Grade-20 senior officer of the state-run Inland Revenue Department Of AJK Govt. Asim Shoukat Choudhry, sitting Commissioner, (Indirect Taxes) has been inducted as Commissioner (Direct Taxes) of the department, says an official notification issued by Services & General Administration Department of AJK Govt.

Asim, a native of this lake city of Mirpur, has long distinguished career in the department.

He did Central Superior Service exam in 2001.

He started his career as Assistant Commissioner Excise Mirpur in 2005.

He was sent on Deputation in Ministry of Defence, Govt of Pakistan, and served as Additional CEO Karachi and Faisalabad Cantonment Borads.

He also served as CEO Korango Cantonment board and Asstt Dir legal in the Ministry.

In Acknowledgement of his outstanding performance, he was elevated to the slot of Deputy Commissioner in IRD AJK in 2012 where he served as DC Companies.

He also served, later on, as Additional Commissioner Range - 4, the office he held for 5 years.

He was promoted as Commissioner in 2017 and served as Commissioner (indirect taxes) till his fresh induction as Commissioner (DT), Inland Revenue Department Of the AJK State Government.

His predecessor Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan, the senior most officer in the IRD AJK, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner IRD, (Appeals).

It may be mentioned that Sardar Zaffar, by now, has reportedly obtained stay Order from the local Court of law, in attempt to secure and keep intact, the office as Head of the Department, for being the Senior most administrative officer in the Deptt.

Another Senior Officer of IRD, Mr. Basil Siddque, Additional Commissioner, has been promoted and posted as Commissioner (Indirect Taxes) IRD, AJK, in ace of Mr. Asim Shoukat.

Mr. Basil Siddique, has, by now, taken over the charge of his new assignment and started performing duties.